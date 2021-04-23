Madisonville North Hopkins extended their winning streak to seven Thursday as they handled Hopkins County Central 13-0 in five-innings.
Jonathan Cain was dominant on the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out 12 batters.
“We were executing things we’ve been preaching all year,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “Even when we started 0-3, we’ve been saying to be selective at the plate and have a two-strike approach. Everything we’ve been working on in practice has been carrying over. We’re getting hits, we’re getting walks at the plate.
“Our pitching is doing their part and when the ball is put in play, the defense is making plays behind them.”
Luke Barton led the charge offensively for the Maroons with a 1-for-1 day at the plate, drawing three walks and driving in three RBI’s.
Central was swept by their cross-county rivals in the season series, but they hope to face them again in the 7th District Tournament.
“We’ve got to come back stronger from deficits, mentally,” Storm head coach Travis Coyle said. “We didn’t take advantage of some situations on the bump, we gave up a lot of hits and they took advantage of it. We hope we see them again, learn from the mistakes we made (Thursday) and hopefully the bats come alive. We’ve been putting balls in play, but not as much (Thursday).”
Sage Hight was given the starting nod, but he left after just 1.1 innings as Coyle made the switch to Tanner Edwards, who threw 2.2 innings — giving up eight runs — seven earned — on seven hits.
Coyle had to make an unscheduled pitching change as Edwards was ejected for arguing balls in strikes in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tyler McKinney took the mound in the fifth for Central.
North will have a tough test tonight with Murray coming to town for a 6 p.m. matchup. The Tigers have also been hot as of late, winning five of their last six ballgames.
“Hopefully, we can continue to hit the ball like we’ve been doing,” Hall said. “We actually saw some good pitching with Edwards and McKinney throwing the ball well for Central. That is the type of pitching that we want to see because from now on, we’re probably going to see everybody’s ones and twos on the mound.”
Central will hope to turn it around against a struggling Fort Campbell ballclub at 5:30 p.m. tonight at home.
“We’re in a mode that we can’t look past anybody at this point,” Coyle said. “Hopefully, we get a few in a row, which is what you want going into May. We started slow, but you want to finish fast.”
