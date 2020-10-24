Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Cross Country
1st Region Class A and Class AA Meet at Calloway County- 2 p.m.
1st Region Class AAA Meet at Muhlenberg County- 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
KHSAA Semi-State: Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood- 4 p.m.
Monday
Volleyball
2nd Region Tournament: Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Volleyball
2nd Region Semifinals at Christian County- 8 p.m.
Wednesday
2nd Region Championship at Christian County- 6 p.m.
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Mayfield- 7 p.m.
