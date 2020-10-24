Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Cross Country

1st Region Class A and Class AA Meet at Calloway County- 2 p.m.

1st Region Class AAA Meet at Muhlenberg County- 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

KHSAA Semi-State: Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood- 4 p.m.

Monday

Volleyball

2nd Region Tournament: Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Volleyball

2nd Region Semifinals at Christian County- 8 p.m.

Wednesday

2nd Region Championship at Christian County- 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins at Mayfield- 7 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.