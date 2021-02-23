After suffering a 57-49 loss to Murray on Saturday in Marshall County, Madisonville North Hopkins bounced back with a 53-47 win on their home floor over Owensboro Monday night.
“We’ve had one practice in 16 days,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “We did have a quick practice right before we loaded up the bus on Saturday, but I hadn’t seen them in over a week up to that point. In a normal year, I wouldn’t have taken that Saturday game, but this isn’t a normal year. If we have a chance to play a game, we’re going to play it.
“We came out like we were shot out of a cannon on Saturday,” Newton continued. “But then our legs started to go and our decision making wasn’t good from there on out. We’re not able to practice on Sunday so we had to go out again and face a tough Owensboro team that pressures us up and down. We haven’t seen that all year. We were learning on the fly, and I wish I had nine or 10 more timeouts to draw it up more, but we held on. I was proud of the guys.”
On Saturday morning at the Marshall County Hoopfest, North was right there with Murray in the first quarter of action as they trailed 15-14 after the first eight minutes of action.
Ultimately, North trailed 30-27 at halftime and 46-39 going into the fourth quarter. Murray held on for the win and North went home with their second straight loss.
Zach Tow led the Maroon offense over the weekend with 13 points followed by Ashton Gaines with 12 and Landon Cline had 11 points.
North was able to get it together Monday as they opened the game with a 11-9 lead over the Red Devils and went into halftime up 27-22. North held onto a 44-30 lead going into the fourth quarter and Tow gave the team an extra boost of energy with a huge dunk to make it 50-34 Maroons with five minutes to play.
“I don’t want to say that he was shocked when it happened because he knew he could dunk like that,” Newton said. “But I think he kind of spaced out for a couple minutes after it happened, and I told him in the huddle that it was a great dunk but we’ve got to move on. But it was big, I love that the whole bench was on their feet when it happened.”
Owensboro did try to claw their way back into the game in the closing minutes, but North held on down the stretch.
Kale Gaither and Cline each hit double figures on Monday scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The Maroons have a big week ahead as they have 7th District matchups against Dawson Springs Thursday and Hopkins County Central on Friday.
