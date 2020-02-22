The 2nd Region Policy Board announced the hiring of their new football and volleyball official assignors on Friday.
Jay Davis will assume the role as the football official assignor for the WKC 2nd Region Football Association. Eldridge Rogers will be the volleyball assignor for the 2nd Region.
Davis and Rogers will officially start their new positions at the beginning of the 2020 fall sports season.
Anyone who is interest in officiating football or volleyball should contact the assignors or any of the athletic directors in the 2nd Region.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.