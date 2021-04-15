Baseball and softball finally started for Dawson Springs earlier this week. However, neither team has picked up a win as of yet with the Panthers losing to Livingston Central, while the Lady Panthers lost to University Heights and Trigg County.
Baseball
Livingston Central 9, Dawson Springs 1: Landon Smiley pitched four shutout innings in relief, but the Panthers couldn’t get the bats going as they fell to the Cardinals on Monday. Smiley recorded five strikeouts in the game.
Ethan Jones drove in the lone run for the Panthers on a double in the bottom of the seventh.
The Panthers’ next contest will be a 5:30 p.m. Friday night date at Todd County Central.
Softball
UHA 32, Dawson Springs 12 (3 innings): The Lady Panthers dropped a slugfest to the Lady Blazers Monday and easily advanced in the 2nd Region All-A Classic with a 20-run win.
Trinity Randolph started in the circle but couldn’t get an out in the first inning. She gave up seven runs — all of them earned — on four hits while walking three batters.
After Dawson put two runs on the board on a fielder’s choice, giving two RBI’s to Maddie Huddleston, UHA responded with 14 runs in the bottom of the frame.
Alexandria Jones recorded the only hit for Dawson with an RBI single in the second followed by a run that was walked in to make it 14-4 UHA. From there six straight Lady Panthers were hit by a pitch to make it 14-11 Lady Blazers going into the third inning.
UHA scored 18 more runs and Dawson got one more as the Lady Blazers ended it early via the mercy rule.
Trigg County 20, Dawson Springs 0: The Lady Panthers recorded only two hits off the bats of Kayda Heggan and Gracelyn Haynes.
Dawson will be back in action tonight at 5:30 p.m. in McLean County.
