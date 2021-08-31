Madisonville North Hopkins had a successful weekend in girls golf and cross country with the Lady Maroons golf team setting a couple of school records
Girls Golf
North shot a school-record 299 to win the LaRue County Invitational on Saturday. Assumption High School from Louisville finished a distant second, 35 shots back at 334.
Karra Tucker won medalist honors with a four-under 67 — a career low for her and a program record score for 18 holes.
Kaitlyn Zieba and Kat Weir finished tied for third with 74s. Sydney Browning rounded out the team score with an 84.
Cross Country
North hosted the Madisonville Classic on Saturday with the girls coming out on topahead of Webster County.
Joy Alexander finished second individually, 38 seconds behind Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski with a time of 20:52.50.
Laci Ray and Audrey Tate were also in the top 10 — with Ray in fourth at 22:59.74 and Tate in 10th at 25:19.10.
The Maroons came in second behind Webster County — both individually and as a team.
Lucas Offutt clocked in a 17:33.76 — just 12 ticks behind Webster’s Trevor Baker — while Drew Baker was also in the top five in fourth with a time of 17:48.53.
Also in the boys race, Hopkins County Central’s Brendan Harper finished in 16th at 19:47.86 and Mason McConnell finished 54th crossing the finish line at 28:34.46.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.