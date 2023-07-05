The Miners got some extra rest this weekend as their game Friday was canceled due to the Bowling Green Pistons not having a field to play on, and Sunday was rained out. Their only game came on Saturday and was a tough loss to the Full Count Rhythm, in a 5-4 final in extra innings.
Pitcher, Luke Osborn, got the L for Madisonville, giving up no runs on two hits, walking one. Tate Lakin was able to go 6.1 innings pitched, giving up six hits and striking out five batters. Jace Parnin went 3.2 innings, giving up five hits and striking out three.
Full Count was able to rack up 13 hits throughout the game, to the Miners eight hits. Nazhir Bergen and Dong Joon Shin has multiple hits. Shin went 3-for-4, leading Madisonville in hits for the game, Bergen went 2-for-3 from the plate.
Going extra innings, in the bottom of then tenth, Rhythm tied things up at four when Levi Perrell doubled on a 2-2 count, bringing one across the plate. Bottom of the eleventh, still tied 4-4, Rhythm’s Henry Jackson singled on a 1-2 count, bringing one run in, winning the game in walk-off fashion, 5-4.
Right handed pitcher Marshall Raper got the W for Full Count Rhythm.
The Miners look to improve their record with games scheduled every day this week, weather permitting.
