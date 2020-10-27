Madisonville North Hopkins was able to get by University Heights in four sets (21-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-16) on Monday in the first round of the 2nd Region Volleyball Tournament in Hopkinsville.
The Lady Maroons will face Webster County at 8 p.m. today at Christian County High School. The Lady Trojans beat Livingston Central 3-0 in Dixon on Monday.
“This team is young with six sophomores and two seniors,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “But they have heart and they never give up.
It’s what has gotten us this far in the season, and we’re ready to continue.”
That attitude was in full display in the third set when North was down 19-14, before coming all the way back to tie it up 22-22. After forcing extra points, Natalie Collier tied it back up at 26 and Kaitlyn Orange came through when it mattered the most with a kill to win the set for North at 28-26.
“It was neck-and-neck, point-for-point,” Fliehman said. “But we got the good set and Kaitlyn put it down for us. We just started to play our game after the first set. The girls were too afraid to swing like they know how to swing, but once they got that down, they picked up and we got some points.”
After the excitement and momentum the third set generated, North managed to close out the win in the fourth set.
“We went five sets against UHA both times we faced them in the regular season,” Fliehman said. “We wanted to do it in three, but four is good enough for us.”
“We’re not going to let down,” Orange said. “We have passion and the heart for the game, and we’re going to make it to the region championship.”
Crittenden County and Caldwell County will square off in the first semifinal.
