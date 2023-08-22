Madisonville North Hopkins girls volleyball competed in Owensboro at the Apollo Summer Slam tournament, finishing 2-4 for the weekend.
The Lady Maroons lost to Whitesville Trinity, Allen County-Scottsville, Boyd County and Breckinridge County, but claimed victory over McClean County and Paducah Tilghman.
“We played some tough teams this weekend,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said. “We were missing a few key players on Saturday, but the girls adjusted to the new rotation. We are ready to get back in the gym and keep working on improving.”
North will travel to Caldwell County to play Thursday night at 7p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.