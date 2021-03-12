Several college athletes who once played locally had impressive performances recently. This past weekend, former Madisonville North Hopkins swimmer Drew Dodds finished his college career breaking three Transylvania program records — one of them held by another former Maroon.
Over on the softball field, Mallory Peyton and Kaylee Tow continue to shine for their respective teams in the SEC.
Swimming
Dodds swam in his final college swim meet at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships in Terra Haute, Indiana and set the program record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.24 seconds, good enough to finish fifth in the event.
Dodds also set the school record for the 100-breast with an individual time trial of 57.11. The record was previously held by North alum Yunan Yang. He also set a new conference record in the event. In the finals, he finished second with a time of 57.51.
Dodds finished the day by breaking his own record in the 200-breast with a time of 2:04.44, but came in second by 0.04 seconds. His time was good enough to qualify for the NCAA Division III National Meet, but unfortunately it’s been canceled due to COVID-19.
Back at home, Dodds still holds the North boys records in the 200-free, 200-IM, 100-free, 100-breast and 100-fly.
Softball
Over on the diamond, former Lady Maroon Mallory Peyton has been a huge part of Kentucky’s hot start as the Wildcats are currently undefeated at 19-0.
Going into UK’s first conference series of the year against Florida this weekend, the senior first baseman sports a .379 batting average, 26 RBI’s and five home runs.
Most recently, Peyton swatted two long balls and drove in five RBI’s during UK’s 12-3 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday.
Peyton’s former teammate and fellow SEC softball player Kaylee Tow has also enjoyed some success with Alabama, even though the Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday by a score of 1-0 to South Alabama, making them 19-1 for the year.
Tow is hitting .382 going into Alabama’s first conference series this weekend at Auburn.
