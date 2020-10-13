The Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf team went into the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green with the goal of making the top five on the team leaderboard, but they fell just short of that goal by just six strokes as they finished sixth overall with a two-day score of 684.
“Our short game kind of killed us and the weather was probably a factor,” North head coach Sam Westfall said. “But we’ll take the sixth place finish. It’s an improvement over last year.”
Marshall County won the tournament as team with a score of 619.
“We ultimately want to win the state tournament,” Westfall said. “We just got to beat out Marshall, and they have a very good golf program over there.”
Individually, Kaitlyn Zieba entered the second round on Saturday in the top 10, but fell into a tie for 16th as she posted a nine-over 81, giving her a two-day total of +13 for the tournament. Apollo’s Macey Brown took the individual title winning in a one-hole playoff over Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle.
“Kaitlyn had a couple of bad holes on Saturday,” Westfall said. “Getting a double-bogey on the 8th and 18th didn’t help her.”
Kat Weir improved in the second day of competition, taking off eight strokes from her first round score with birdies on holes 16 and 18 as she shot a 77 on Saturday to bring her down to +18 for the tournament, good enough to put her in a tie for 32nd.
“Kat had a really good round, and we’ve kind of been expecting that from her,” Westfall said. “She’s been playing really well recently for us.”
Karra Tucker also shot a better score with an 84 on Saturday, two strokes better than her first round as she finished tied for 53rd at +26 for the tournament. Like Weir, Tucker circled two birdies on the back-nine on 10 and 15.
Stella Knight finished tied for 87th at +53 and Sydney Browning finished her first state tournament in 93rd with a score of +63.
