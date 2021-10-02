The Hopkins County Central Storm opened district play with a 64-21 loss on the road Friday night at Logan County.
In a high scoring first half, the Cougars cruised to a 42-21 lead and never looked back from there, outscoring Central 22-0 in the second half of play.
Logan County (5-2, 2-0) sits atop the district standings. The Storm (4-2, 0-1) had several players turn in some big offensive performances as Adrian Stringer amassed 242 yards through the air, including one touchdown. The senior also had three interceptions on the night.
Jordan Jackson eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, while Christian Stringer had seven catches for 131 yards. Logan Rodgers had five receptions for 70 yards and a score.
The Cougars had 527 yards of total offense, while the Storm gained 360 yards. Central also had nine penalties for 93 yards.
Central will be back in action Friday night in Murray when they play Calloway County. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
