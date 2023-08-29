Madisonville-North Hopkins High School boys soccer added another win to their 6-2 record Saturday with 2-0 victory over Warren Center.
“This was a huge shutout win for our boys against #12 ranked Warren Central,” Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “Team defense led the way all over the field.”
Maroons’ Eli Redpath had both assists to Logan Terry who scored both goals on Saturday. Goalie Hunter Gamblin with the shutout win had ten saves.
“This is a massive win for our program against a high level team in Warren Central. Beating a highly ranked team requires discipline and execution from both sides of the ball. I am super proud of how my boys responded all over the field. Credit to Warren Central as they pushed us to our limits and made us better. We did not play our best but we found a way to get the result we wanted. I can’t say enough about my boys’ efforts and desire to get the win.”
