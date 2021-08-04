The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons won the Hopkinsville Invitational Tuesday by carding a team score of 322 to edge out McCracken County, who shot a combined 326.
“I’ve told the guys that in order for us to have a shot at winning the region, we need three guys in the 70s and one guy in the 80s,” North head coach Tim Davis said. “(Tuesday) we had literally all of the region teams here, and we had three guys in the 70’s and one just barely outside of the 80’s, but it was enough for us to get through this course and this field and come out on top.”
North was led by senior Jackson Hill’s 74 despite a rough front nine. He finished second individually as he was only one stroke behind Hunter Reynolds from Trigg County.
“I started out hitting it really bad (Tuesday),” Hill said. “I couldn’t really control my swing, and I let my emotions get the better of me for the first few holes. I should definitely know better than that being a senior, but I was able to calm down making the turn after birdying nine. Overall, I’m pretty pleased with my round.”
The turning point for Hill came at the ninth hole when he pushed his drive right into the first fairway. He nearly holed out from the wrong fairway as his ball hit the pin and he was able to tap it in for the birdie to give him a 39 for the front nine. He finished 18 with a 35 for the back side.
Behind Hill’s 74, Andrew Davis and Ben Dickerson both shot 79 and J.T. Witherspoon rounded out North’s point total with a 90. Fifth man Paul Harris ended his round with a 93.
Elsewhere on the course, Hopkins County Central’s boys team made the trip down to Hopkinsville and ended up with a team score of 443. Dreaw Lewis and Ryan Cook both shot 103 while Jagger Byrum shot 116, Sylus Duncan was the last counted score at 121 and Logan Lockhart shot 134.
Over in Bowling Green, the Lady Maroons are keeping up their early season success by setting another team-low with a 306 at Crosswinds Golf Course. Marshall County won with a 285.
Karra Tucker led the team with a 72 followed by Kaitlyn Zieba’s 73. Kat Weir also broke 80 with a 78 and Stella Knight shot an 83.
The individual medalist was Marshall’s Trinity Beth who shot 65.
