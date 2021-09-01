Nearly a year removed from their 2nd Region championship match, the Madisonville North Lady Maroons stunned Henderson County on their home field in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Lady Colonels on Tuesday evening.
Camryn LaGrange had a hand in beating Henderson last year on one leg, and this time around on two good legs, she recorded three goals — including the game winner off a corner kick by Lillie Carmen in the final two minutes.
“There was no way I was leaving this game tied,” LaGrange said. “I wanted a win in this game more than anything.”
North had a slow start to the match as Henderson got out to a 2-0 lead by the time halftime rolled around.
“We were pretty hard on them as far as what we saw in the first half,” head coach John Tichenor said. “It wasn’t a girls soccer team that I was used to coaching. But they came out in the second half and it was a totally different game.”
Within the first two minutes of play in the second half, LaGrange drew a foul in the box and converted the penalty kick to cut the Lady Colonels lead to 2-1. A few minutes later, LaGrange fought her way through the box beating the Henderson
defense and keeper for a chip-in to tie it up at two goals apiece.
With half an hour to play, Carmen gave Madisonville the lead on a corner that was mishandled by the Henderson keeper as the Lady Maroons came all the way back in 10 minutes.
Henderson wasn’t completely out of it as they knotted it back up at three goals with three minutes to play.
After play restarted, Henderson kept kicking the ball behind their net, leading to a series of corner kicks taken by Carmen. The third time proved to be the charm as she served one up for LaGrange to head it into the back of the net for the win.
North will hope to keep the momentum rolling as they’ll have another tough test at home on Thursday as Marshall County will come to town.
“We’ve got to bring this fight to Marshall,” LaGrange said. “If we play every game the rest of the season like we played (Tuesday) — especially in the second half — we’ll go really far.”
Game time for Thursday is for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.