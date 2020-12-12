After not playing a game since Monday, Nov. 16, the Brescia Bearcats played two games this week.
Brescia played Oakland City on Tuesday, losing to the Mighty Oaks, 95-87. On Thursday the Bearcats hosted Asbury University, which also ended in a loss by a score of 81-75.
Much like the women’s basketball team at Brescia, the Bearcats have a pair of former Madisonville North Hopkins siblings in senior Noah Cunningham and sophomore Cade Cunningham.
In the two games this week, Noah Cunningham scored nine points in 24 minutes of action off the bench on Tuesday and three points as a starter on Thursday. As for little brother Cade, he only recorded two points on Thursday in limited action.
Through four games this season, Noah Cunningham is averaging a tick over seven points per outing, while Cade averages 1.5 points per game.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Grace College.
Going up to NCAA Division I ranks, former Madisonville Maroon Kenny White and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles dropped a tough game at Western Carolina on Sunday 76-75 in overtime.
White record five points in the game, but set a season high of eight rebounds in 22 minutes of playing time.
Tennessee Tech will face their first Ohio Valley Conference opponent this week as they will have a home-and-home series on Sunday and Wednesday against Jacksonville State with the first contest in Cookeville, Tenn. at 4 p.m. and the second game at Jacksonville, Ala. at 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles will also face Tennessee on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Knoxville.
White is averaging 9.8 points in five games this season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.