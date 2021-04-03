Madisonville North Hopkins softball and Hopkins County Central baseball were shutout in games on Friday, while the Maroons gave up the lead late in a loss at Trigg County.
Softball
Christian County 10, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: After the walk-off win on Thursday, the bats were ice cold for the Lady Maroons on Friday as they recorded just three hits for the game. A four-run third and a three-run fifth helped boost Christian County to a win via the mercy-rule in the fifth inning.
Baseball
Trigg County 9, Madisonville North Hopkins 4: Madisonville had a 4-2 lead on four straight walks with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning. However, the train got derailed in the bottom of the sixth as Trigg scored seven runs en route to the come-from-behind victory over the Maroons. Jonathan Cain pitched all six innings for the Maroons as he was charged with four earned runs and was handed the loss. He recorded nine strikeouts in the outing.
Paducah Tilghman 17, Hopkins County Central 0: The game was over before it started as Tilghman only needed two and a half innings to put it away in front of their home fans. Sage Hight struggled on the bump for the Storm, giving up 17 runs, 11 earned on nine hits while walking five. The defense had eight errors in the game.
Track and Field
North, Central and Caldwell County competed against each other on Thursday with Caldwell coming out on top in the team standings for both the boys and girls. The Tigers had 54 points to North’s 46 and Central’s 37. The Lady Tigers earned 62 points to North’s 30 and 26 points for Central.
Some highlights from the meet included Central’s Logan Rodgers and Brian Hawkin finishing first and second respectively in the boys’ 100-meter dash, while Leighjaye Barnes won the discus throw and shot put for the Lady Storm.
For North, they won the boys 4x800 meter relay, while Drew Burden and Lucas Offutt went one-two in the boys’ 1,600-meter run. Laci Ray and Audrey Tate finished in the top two in the same event for the girls.
All three teams will meet again on April 15 at Central.
