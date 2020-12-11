High school basketball in the commonwealth has been given the green light to move forward with practices starting Monday and games shortly after the first of the year, following a 13-5 vote by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control.
On Thursday, Commissioner Julian Tackett and the board voted to keep the current plan of starting basketball practices on Monday with games tipping off on Monday, Jan. 4. The board also voted to play the state basketball tournaments at the end of March.
“It’s good that they kept the starting date if you’re ready to go,” Hopkins County Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said. “I’m glad that they added two weeks at the end of the season for schools that aren’t comfortable starting right away and for any cancellations during the season.”
“With all the rumors going around this week, I anticipated them to push back the season two weeks,” Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director Brian Bivens said. “They did the same thing for fall sports when there were rumors about the season getting pushed back two weeks, but decided to stay with their original start date. At least we don’t have as quick of a turn around this time, and we have a few weeks to prepare for the season.”
The most glaring recommendation is to limit the number of fans in attendance the first two weeks of the season to either only two parents per participant or to have no fans at all in the stands. Ultimately, the decision will be up to the local school districts.
“If the season was to start on Jan. 4, I think we need to be more restrictive (on attendance),” Tackett said during the meeting. “We will be coming off of New Year’s at that point and who knows if we will have any spikes in COVID cases then.”
For Hopkins County schools, they will have to wait until after the school board meeting on Monday to see if they can get back into their gyms for practice and how many fans will be allowed into games at the start of the season. Currently the plan outlines a limit of 15% capacity for the gyms at North and Central.
“I’m sure (Marty) Cline will have a plan regarding attendance at the board meeting on Monday,” Akin said. “Fifteen% attendance is low, but North and Central are blessed with big gyms. We can seat 3,000 and North seats 4,000 when there’s no restrictions.”
Before the discussion of whether or not the KHSAA should move forward with the current starting point of the season, the board discussed when the KHSAA state tournaments should be played.
Tackett said since last year’s Sweet 16 tournaments were canceled, the KHSAA lost about $840,000 for the boys’ tournament and about $120,000 for the girls’ tournament, which was in progress when COVID-19 stopped everything.
Overall, the KHSAA lost $1.1 million with the cancellation of spring sports plus the Sweet 16 in 2020.
While discussing the financial toll of the pandemic, Tackett said that the KHSAA only pockets the money from state tournaments and no other postseason tournaments, meaning any money earned during district and region tournaments goes directly to the host school. Tackett also said that none of the KHSAA’s money comes from Kentucky’s state treasury.
On top of the financial discussion, there was also a discussion on when Rupp Arena will be available for the KHSAA State Tournament. The arena and the city of Lexington had a number of conflicts in March and April ranging from events like Comic-Con and Disney on Ice.
The first motion on the table was to play the tourneys from April 24 to May 9, but that measure failed by a vote of 9-8. The second option was passed 14-3 to play the Sweet 16 from March 29 to April 8.
“I understand they went with those dates because that’s when Rupp Arena was available,” Bivens said. “But I still feel for our spring athletes who did not get a season at all last year, and I hope they get a full season this year.”
As far as spring sports, no definite answer was given for a start date. The board of control did bring up in the discussion that a two-week delay would not hurt spring sports because of the weather in late March and early April. According to the calendar on the KHSAA website, baseball and softball are supposed to have their first contests on March 22.
As for basketball in Hopkins County, North is scheduled to play a girls/boys doubleheader at Hopkinsville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, while Central is set to open on Jan. 4 with the boys hosting Muhlenberg County at 7:30 p.m. and the girls at University Heights at 6 p.m.
