The Lady Maroons of Madisonville North Hopkins had to grind it out with six players one more time in Thursday’s home loss to Lyon County, 71-49.
“We played hard again (Thursday),” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “Lyon County hit a lot of shots. They didn’t miss a lot in the first half. Where they opened the game up is when we weren’t getting back on defense. There was probably 10 points we gave up on breakaways and wide open layups.”
Sophomore Amari Lovan was in Duvall’s starting lineup despite suffering a sprained ankle on Saturday against Trigg County. She was able to play through it and contributed 10 points for the Lady Maroons on Thursday. The rest of the team currently in a two-week quarantine will return to practice on Monday.
“We only had six people for the past couple games,” Duvall said. “Amari was a little timid on her ankle. They worked for two weeks while the other girls were out and I’m super proud of the two games we played. They got a lot out of it and all six of them have gotten better since we went into quarantine after the Hopkins County Central game.”
As the veteran on the court over the past two games, Lovan has seen some growth from the young girls who had little to no varsity experience going into the two weeks without the majority of the team.
“The young girls have a lot of energy and potential,” Lovan said. “They worked hard this week. Now that they have some experience playing varsity, they won’t be as intimated when they go in off the bench.”
Along with Lovan’s 10 points, Kaytee Parish led the offense with 16 points. All but one of Parish’s points came from beyond the arc on Thursday.
“Kaytee has been shooting it well in practice,” Duvall said. “She’s been on the shooting machine and stroking it pretty well. We also had some other girls shooting it in the fourth quarter after we started to move the ball around more. Kaytee has gotten a lot out of the past couple of weeks being one of our main scorers.”
North (1-5) got out to a good start with a 7-0 run in the first two minutes, but Lyon (8-4) would cut the Lady Maroon lead to 12-11 after eight minutes of play. The Lady Lyons overtook North and extended their lead in the second quarter, but North would still be in it down 29-22 going into halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, North was slow to get back on defense in the third quarter, allowing the Lady Lyons to have a 20-point lead going to the fourth quarter with the score 53-33.
The Lady Maroons just couldn’t get back into the game as fatigue from all six players took its toll on North and Lyon came away with the victory.
Madisonville will get right back into the swing of things next week as they’ll have their full roster back and they’ll be playing three games.
“We’ll start fresh with everybody in practice Monday,” Duvall said. “Then we’ll be at University Heights Tuesday, Apollo here on Thursday and at Christian on Friday.”
The ball will be in-bounded at 6 p.m. at UHA.
Lyon County (8-4) 11 18 24 18 — 71
Defew 21; Smith 20; Collins 16; Butler 7; Perry 6; Dikes 1
Madisonville N. Hopkins (1-5) 12 10 11 16 — 49
Parish 16; Lovan 10; Prow 8; Johnson 7; Young 6; Baumgardner 2
