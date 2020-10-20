The 2nd Region Boys Soccer Tournament was postponed Monday and moved to tonight due to inclement weather and field conditions at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Hopkins County Central and Trigg County will play at 5:30 p.m. today.
“The field’s not in ideal shape, but we thought it was playable,” North Athletic Director Brian Bivens said. “Being put on essentially four lightning delays, we knew we weren’t going to get the second game (Henderson County vs. Christian County) in since it had to start before 9 p.m. We looked at the radar, and I didn’t like the way things were looking — more storms coming. I’d hate to get the first game started only to have it delayed due to lightning and not get the second game in so we pushed the whole tournament back one day.”
All of the other scheduled matches have been pushed back one day, putting the championship on Friday.
About 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of 5:30, the pitch had visible puddles in the center circle. There was a huddle at midfield between Bivens, the officiating crew and coaching staffs from Central, Trigg and North discussing whether or not to play.
With the game delayed to 6 p.m. due to lightning, a few members of the Maroons soccer team came out with squeegees and a bucket to try to make the field playable. The match was delayed another 30 minutes after a lightning strike to push kickoff back to 6:30 pm. but just after 6 p.m. the decision was made to postpone the tournament.
“We were trying to get the field playable, but they checked the radar and saw that another cell was coming through,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “We originally had a time set for 6:30 p.m. to make a decision but when they saw that other cell they decided to go ahead and push it back. The guys were kind of disappointed that they didn’t get to play, but I would rather have conditions be right because it is an important game for us. If we played on and kept pushing it back more and more, it would’ve been bad for the athletes.”
Central went into Monday hoping to get their first regional tournament win in school history.
With everything pushed back one day, the tournament format now will work under the below schedule:
Today
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 5:30 p.m
Henderson County vs. Christian County- 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
University Heights vs. Lyon County- 8 p.m.
Thursday
Central/Trigg vs. Henderson/Christian- 5:30 p.m.
North/Webster vs. UHA/Lyon- 8 p.m.
Friday
Regional Championship- 6 p.m.
