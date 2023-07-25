Seniors from Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer team had the chance to play in the 2023 Bluegrass State Games this weekend in Lexington. The tournament featured players from across the state, competing in a weekend-long tournament.
Seniors include, Chris Hughes, Sam Dodds, Maverick Peyton and Owen Fulkerson.
