Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 56, Fulton City 43: The Lady Panthers (5-11) ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over Fulton City. Brooklyn Clark had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Dawson will take on Madisonville North Hopkins tonight at 6 p.m.
