Dawson Springs fell to 0-8 for the year and 0-2 in district play as they were handed a 57-23 setback at Caldwell County on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers took advantage of numerous offensive miscues and mental errors by Dawson to cruise easily to the win.
“A lot of our losses boil down to mental toughness,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “We were down 12-7 in the first quarter and then they hit that three at the buzzer. The wind gets knocked out of our sails and we don’t recover no matter what I say or do. So it’ll come down to a player thing.”
Going into the week, Dawson hadn’t played a game in 17 days as winter weather shut everything down for two weeks. Earlier in the season, the team had to quarantine after they were exposed to an opponent who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve been having the problem of getting shutdown just like everyone else,” Scott said. “We had to shutdown for two weeks because of COVID, then two more for weather. I’ve got girls going in and out of quarantine. Yes, we can use that as an excuse for our struggles, but we can’t anymore. It’s about stepping up and getting mentally tough and getting mad enough to do something about it instead of just laying there.”
A positives that came out of the game for Dawson was the play of Abby Ward, who scored a team-high 13 points. Ward has stepped up to become one of the Lady Panthers’ main weapons this year after the departure of Denisha Randolph to graduation and Brooklyn Clark transferring to Webster County.
“(Ward) is stepping in, and she’s trying to get this team to come with her,” Scott said. “We’re really struggling offensively, and we need more people to figure it out. I lost my two best scorers last year, and I’ve got some unselfish players this year who don’t want to shoot the ball. They’re going to have to realize that playing unselfish isn’t really helping the cause. They’re going to have to take more shots and want to get those points on the board.”
Caldwell (5-8) held the Lady Panthers to seven points for the entire first half as they kept disrupting Dawson’s offensive plays and getting defensive rebounds. The Lady Tigers went into the break with a comfortable 35-7 lead which forced a running clock in the second half.
“They’re getting down on themselves out there,” Scott said. “I’ve told them that they can’t worry about what’s on the scoreboard, it all comes down to working on the little things first. The little things will eventually turn into big things.”
Caldwell extended their lead to 47-13 at the end of three before running out the clock to go 1-1 in district play. Dawson will have another 7th District matchup Friday as they have a 6 p.m. tilt at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Dawson Springs (0-8) 5 2 6 10 — 23
Ward 13; Drennan 8; Harper 2
Caldwell County (5-8) 15 20 12 10 — 57
M. Hollowell 18; Jaggers 7; Butts 7; McDaniels 6; Gray 6; A. Hollowell 3; Cavanaugh 2; Aikins 2
