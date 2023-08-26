Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls varsity volleyball lost to Caldwell County Thursday night, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-18.
“We played great the first game,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said. “But we got in our heads during the second game. I’m looking forward to the rematch next month.”
North will head to Ohio County Tuesday night, tip off at 7:30p.m.
