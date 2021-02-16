Another week, another list of canceled basketball games across the Hopkins County.
Most notably, there were two 7th District matchups on tap for Monday night that will have to be rescheduled as the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers were supposed to travel to Mortons Gap to take on Hopkins County Central, while the Panthers hosted Caldwell County in Dawson.
The girls at Madisonville North Hopkins were also supposed to be in action Monday hosting Trinity Whitesville, but that game was called in the morning.
The Maroons are scheduled to host Union County at 7:30 p.m. and the Lady Storm are supposed to travel to Caldwell County for a 7 p.m. contest tonight. However, both of those games will likely be canceled as well due to more inclement weather.
