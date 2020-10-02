Local sports schedule for Oct. 1-8
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 2:30 p.m.
Monday
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Butler County- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Golf
KHSAA State Tournament First Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs Owensboro Catholic- 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro- 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Golf
KHSAA State Tournament Final Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Bardstown- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
