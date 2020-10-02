Local sports schedule for Oct. 1-8

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation

Friday

Football

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 2:30 p.m.

Monday

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Butler County- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Golf

KHSAA State Tournament First Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs Owensboro Catholic- 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro- 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys Golf

KHSAA State Tournament Final Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Bardstown- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.