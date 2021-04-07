The Madisonville North Hopkins baseball team found the win column at home on Tuesday and the Bluegrass Golf Tour started their season over the weekend with a couple of local golfers in the field at the season opener.
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins 11, Russellville 0 (5 innings): Landon Cline and Xavier Martin came withing one out of a combined no-hitter in Tuesday’s win, but a single with two outs in the fifth ended the bid and North settled for a combined one-hit shutout for their first win of the season at Elmer Kelley Stadium. Cline started the game — working three innings, striking out eight and walking three batters. Martin threw two innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Offensively for North, Hunter Gossett knocked in three runs, while Ethan Taylor and Cline each drove in two scores. The Maroons started the game off with three runs in the first, exploded for seven in the second and added one more run in the third to seal the win.
Golf
The Bluegrass Golf Tour held their first tournament of 2021 at Calvert City Country Club over the weekend. Locally, Treyson Raymer from Hanson won the boys 11-12 division with a nine-hole score of 42, which put him at 6-over par.
Max Clayton from Madisonville finished sixth for the boys 12-14 leaderboard with a score of +25. Maddux O’Guinn from Fancy Farm came out on top shooting +5.
Paul Harris from Hanson also shot +25, finishing 23rd in the boys 15-18 leaderboard. Hunter Reynolds shot +2 to take the top spot.
