It will be a busy weekend for all three Hopkins County cross country squads as they will travel to Calloway County and Muhlenberg County for their respective 1st Region meets.
Dawson Springs will compete in the Class A meet and Hopkins County Central will be in the Class AA meet in Murray, while Madisonville North Hopkins will have some stiff competition in the Class AAA meet at Muhlenberg County.
“Daviess County will be our toughest competition this weekend,” North head coach Michael Watts said. “They’re ranked second in the state and our boys should finish second to Muhlenberg County.”
North will be led by senior Jackson Watts for the boys and sophomore Joy Alexander for the girls.
Alexander has some postseason experience, finishing ninth in the KHSAA State Meet as an eighth-grader.
Seventh-grader Katie Gillete is another girl that Watts said to look out for in the final standings.
For the Storm, junior Brendan Harper will be one to watch for the boys, coming off of a seconnd-place finish at the Hopkins County Championship earlier this month while Raven Miller finished third in the same meet for the ladies.
Finally for Dawson Springs, freshman Kimberly Hoover will lead the girls as she holds the best times for the Lady Panthers in the 2,500-meter, 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter races.
For the boys, Caleb Garrett holds the top spot in the 2,500-meter and 3,000-meter races for the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.