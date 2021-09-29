For the fifth straight year, Madisonville North Hopkins will be represented in the KHSAA State Boys Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. However, this time they’ll be sending their entire team as the Maroons won the 2nd Region Championship at Henderson Country Club on Tuesday.
“Anytime you can take your entire team to represent your school, it’s special,” North head coach Tim Davis said. “Jackson (Hill) has gone for the past four years, but now we get to bring everybody along. It’s been a good two days for Madisonville North Hopkins golf with us following up what the girls did (Monday).”
Along with North coming out on top with a team score of 339 — edging out Daviess County by four strokes — Hill came away with the individual championship, carding a 77 for the day.
“It’s definitely an achievement for me,” Hill said. “I’ve always wanted to win region. With it being my senior year and my last region tournament, it was my goal to win it. It’s a little more special this year winning it as a team as well.”
Behind Hill, Ben Dickerson shot an 86 while Paul Harris and Andrew Davis rounded out the team score with a pair of 88s. Fifth man J.T. Witherspoon finished his day with a 96.
“We were able to get three in the 80s, and even though it wasn’t the score I wanted, it was the score we needed as a team,” Davis said. “We grinded it out on the course and it resulted in a region championship for us.”
The Maroons will now look towards next week for the state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club, an event Hill is very familiar with as he’s gone every year since he was an eighth-grader.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys today,” Hill said. “J.T. and I will be graduating so this was our last chance to go to state, and I’m glad we pulled out the team win. Next week is going to be fun for sure.”
Davis has already set a couple of goals for next week.
“We’re going to keep grinding going into the tournament,” Davis said. “It’s tough to go to Bowling Green and feel competitive because of the talent that’s there, but bottom line is that we’re entering the tournament as one of the top 12 teams in the state. I want to see Jackson in the top 10, and I believe that’s doable for him. If we finish in the top 10 as a team, I’d be happy with that too.”
The Maroons will head to Bowling Green on Thursday for a practice round and will compete for a state championship on Friday and Saturday.
Also in the field, Hopkins County Central had four golfers make the trip to Henderson. Ryan Crook led the Storm with a 103, followed by Sylas Duncan with a 118. Jagger Byrum and Logan Lockhart completed the scoring.
