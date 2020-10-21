Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Soccer
2nd Region Semifinals at Madisonville North Hopkins:
Game 1 TBD- 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 TBD- 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer
2nd Region Semifinals at Henderson County:
Game 1 TBD- 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 TBD- 8 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Soccer
2nd Region Championship at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
2nd Region Championship at Henderson County- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. TBD- 6 p.m.
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cross Country
1st Region Meet at Calloway County- 2 p.m.
