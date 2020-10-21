Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Soccer

2nd Region Semifinals at Madisonville North Hopkins:

Game 1 TBD- 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 TBD- 8 p.m.

Girls Soccer

2nd Region Semifinals at Henderson County:

Game 1 TBD- 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 TBD- 8 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Soccer

2nd Region Championship at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

2nd Region Championship at Henderson County- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. TBD- 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

1st Region Meet at Calloway County- 2 p.m.

