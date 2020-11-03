Madisonville North Hopkins senior Jackson Watts topped his first-place finish in the 1st Region meet by winning the KHSAA Class 3A State Championship in Paris over the weekend.
Watts finished with a time of 15:41.83, crossing the finish line right before Madison Central’s Brady Masters — who finished with a time of 15:42.23.
“It’s just unbelievable to have two state championships in three years for this program,” North head coach Michael Watts said. “The team puts in a lot of miles of training, and it just shows that anyone can do this if they put in the work these kids put in. Jackson gets up early every morning to get his run in before breakfast and school because he has the dedication to the sport.”
Watts’ performance once again has him in the running for the National Boys Performer of the Week for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 on Mile Split USA. He had the eighth fastest time in the nation this past week. The poll can be found in the article archive page on milesplit.com and will be open until Friday.
Watts wasn’t the only Maroon in the field as the entire boys team made the trip to the state meet and finished 11th in the team standings.
In the girls Class 3A race, North’s Joy Alexander finished 10th with a time of 19:56.96. Madison Cenral’s O’Shea Clara won the girls state championship with a time of 18:15.37.
“Joy was as focused as I’ve ever seen her before a race,” Michael Watts said. “She was calm and ready to go and knew she was going to have a good race.”
The runners had a difficult test at Bourbon County Park as it was not only a tough course to navigate, the recent rain increased the difficulty for the state meet.
“The course was brutal this weekend,” Michael Watts said. “The rain really softened it up so it was tough to have a good race in those conditions.”
Also on Saturday, the Dawson Springs boys team finished 13th in the team standings in the Class 1A meet with Lucas Osborne leading the Panthers finishing 65th at 19:01.82. Right behind Osborne was Ethan Osborne finishing with a time of 19:02.03. Josh Meiman from Louisville Holy Cross won the 1A meet with a time of 16:16.95 and his squad won the top spot in the team standings.
On Friday in the Class 2A Meet, Hopkins County Central’s Shelci Cabarrero-Hernandez finished 190th at 27:27.61. Not far behind her was Raven Miller finishing 192nd at 27:31.03 and Siena Welch in 193rd at 27:31.12. Maggie Shroeder from Highlands won the girls meet with a time of 19:16.87.
For the Storm in the boys meet, Brody Duncan finished 158th with a time of 20:22.09 while Brendan Harper came in 170th at 20:33.59. Lane Hoyes from Thomas Nelson won the boys meet with a time of 16:21.97.
