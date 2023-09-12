Hopkins County Central High School hosted the Storm Invitational this past weekend with hundreds of runners taking the course.
“We had a great day at the inaugural running of the Storm Invitational at HCCHS and can’t wait to go back next year,” Madisonville-North cross country head coach Kate Evans said.
For the Maroons, the boys took second in the overall standings, behind Dawson Springs. Four Maroons finished in the top twenty, three in the top ten. Dakota Evans (2nd), Lucas Offutt (4th) and Brody Duncan (8th) Terry Smith (19th) Jude Gamblin(29th) Michael Strahl (31st) Canaan Weldon (34th) Braiden Thompson (44th).
Hopkins County Central finished the boys race in seventh. Alex Ray led the way for the Storm, finishing 25. Also on the course were Andrew Potocnik (37), Sam Martin (41), James Adams (42), Conner Spiers (46), James Payne (49) and Duncan Spiers (50).
Madisonville failed to field a full team for the girls’ event, but had two varsity girls finish in the top ten, including first place Katie Gillette and Coley Mitchell (3rd). Also running were Maddi Paris (14th) and Tabitha Smith (22nd).
For the Lady Storm, Lily Armour led the way (12th), Avery Adams (17th), Gracie Patterson (19th) and Maria Kerby (27th).
The Madisonville-North middle school team placed four middle school boys in the top twenty and finished as the third team overall. Liam Bursztynski (13th) Jesse Robards (15th), Hayden Legate (16th) Trevor Fox (17th) Trey Tooley (24th) Camden Crowley (32nd) Jon McCay (44th) Jonathon Jones (46th) and three middle school girls in the top ten Abby Bearden (8th) Addilyn Offutt (9th) Kylie Latham (15th) Alyssa Robards (21st).
