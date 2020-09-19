Madisonville North Hopkins notched their first win of the season as they blew out Ballard Memorial on the road 49-0. Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price led the way for the Maroons as they combined for four touchdowns in the first half to put North comfortably out in front.
The Maroons (1-1) wasted no time in the first half as MacAdoo got them on the board with a 31-yard run to the endzone for a touchdown on the first drive of the ballgame. Price followed suit with a seven-yard run of his own for a North TD to put the Maroons up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
MacAdoo scored his second touchdown to start the second quarter, and Price went into the endzone for the second time on a 27-yard screen pass to give North a 28-0 lead over the Bombers. The Maroons capped off the first half with Wyatt Coleman finding Destin Cheirs from five yards out for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion gave North a 36-0 lead and started the running clock going into halftime.
North’s defense decided that they’re going to start the second half with a bang when freshman Anias Mitchell picked off the Bombers’ quarterback and ran it to the house for a pick-six and gave the Maroons a 43-0 lead.
Maroon head coach Jay Burgett decided to give his bench some game experience and Jayton Watson ran it in for a touchdown to put the final nail of the coffin to make it 49-0 Maroons.
Prior to kickoff, the North football schedule was altered as next week’s road trip to Logan County is postponed. Instead, the Maroons will stay home to play Henderson County at 7 p.m. Friday night.
