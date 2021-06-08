Madisonville North Hopkins will have its summer basketball camp July 19-21 at Maroon Gym.
Boys in grades K-8 will receive instruction from Maroons head coach Jon Newton. Campers will get a camp shirt, shooting and ball handling instruction, fundamentals, awards, contests and giveaways.
Rates are $50 for the first child, $30 for second child and $20 for three children with checks payable to MNHHS Boys Basketball Boosters. Participants should bring basketball shoes, gym shorts, socks and a t-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Newton at 270-635-1744.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.