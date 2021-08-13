The cross-county rivalry continued at Madisonville North Hopkins Thursday as the Maroons soccer team defeated Hopkins County Central, 11-1.
The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to a high heat index.
When the ball was kicked, North got off to a fast start with Logan Terry finding the back of the net in the first four minutes of the game. His score was followed by goals from Zach Bryant and Ryerson Brower to make it 3-0 Maroons within the first 20 minutes of action.
Bryant earned a brace with his second goal and Ivan Juarez converted a penalty kick to give North a 5-0 advantage going into halftime.
Once the second half began, Central had to make an unscheduled switch as Central keeper Trevor Weldon was handed a red card after an exchange with the officials.
After Central found a new goalie, J.J. Brown found the back of the net to make it 6-0.
Central prevented the shutout when Gavin Lear scored to make it 6-1. Nojah Jimenez answered with a goal for North, and Brown put two more in the net to complete the hat trick.
Later, Juarez scored his second to put North into double digits with six minutes remaining. Terry added another score to force the mercy rule.
North will be back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday when they host Bowling Green, while Central will travel to Graves County for a couple of matches in the Eagle Classic against the host school and Marshall County.
In action from girls’ soccer, the Lady Maroons handed Apollo a 10-0 setback in Owensboro Thursday night.
