Madisonville North Hopkins had a combined no-hitter despite allowing a run in Russellville on Saturday. As for Hopkins Central, both of their teams failed to earn a victory over the weekend.
Madisonville North Hopkins 16, Russellville 1 (4 innings): Russellville earned their only run on a passed ball in the bottom of the first, but otherwise failed to generate any offense as they were no-hit by Parker Mathis and Hunter Gossitt.
Mathis got the start on the mound and gave up five walks and struck out five. Gossett came in the third inning and tossed two innings, giving up two walks and striking out four.
At the plate, Michael Brantley had a three-RBI game while Gossett, Landon Cline and Luke Barton each drove in two runs for North.
Madisonville was supposed to play Hopkinsville at home on Monday, but the game was called due to poor field conditions.
Union County 11, Hopkins County Central 6: The Storm had a 5-4 lead in the middle of the fifth, but the Braves rallied for four runs in their half of the inning and three more in the sixth to take the victory.
Chase Brasher was saddled with the loss as he threw 4.2 innings giving up eight earned runs on five hits while walking six and striking out three. Tyler McKinney took it the rest of the way for Central, going one and a third giving up three runs — two earned — on one hit.
Softball
Logan County 16, Hopkins County Central 0 (4 innings): Central manufactured two hits in the first of two games on Saturday. Those hits came off the bats of Emmaleigh Crook and Brinkley Armstrong.
Keira Bryan was in the circle for the Lady Storm as she gave up 16 runs — eight of the earned — on 12 hits, including four home runs.
Russellville 14, Hopkins County Central 4 (5 innings): A seven-run third put the game out of reach for Central as Russellville reached the 10-run limit in the fifth inning.
Crook provided half of Central’s runs with a two-run big fly to left in the first inning. Armstrong and Baylen Young also recorded RBI’s for the Lady Storm in the third inning.
Muhlenberg County 10, Hopkins County Central 0 (6 innings): Central only recorded five hits in the loss on the road in Muhlenberg on Monday. Hallie Hollis did the pitching on Monday. She went five innings giving up 10 runs — five earned — on nine hits.
Boys Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins 9, Apollo 0: Madisonville had a dominant weekend at Apollo winning all of their matches. Josh Plain, Braeden Bell, Tate Young, Eli Dunn, Kael Knight and Lucas Ramey picked up wins in the singles portion of the match while the duos of Tony Popescu/Young and Knight/Dunn cruised in their doubles outings.
Apollo kept it close in the doubles match against Nathaniel Crick and Aidan Brummer, but the pair were able to pull out a 7-5 win followed by a 6-2 victory.
Madisonville North Hopkins 6, Hopkinsville 0: North followed up Saturday’s win with another shutout, this time over the Tigers from Hoptown on Monday. In the singles portion of the match, Bell was down 7-2, but came back to take the match 9-7. Plain won his singles 6-1; 6-0 while Young and Dunn both won their singles by a score of 8-0.
In doubles, Crick/Brummer won 6-0; 6-2 while Popescu /Knight took an 8-0 victory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.