No. 7 Madisonville North Hopkins (21-3) made easy work of Owensboro Catholic (15-8) with an 81-39 win Tuesday night in front of the home folks.
It was an all-around team effort for the Maroons as four out of the five starters ended up in double digits, with big man K’suan Casey leading the charge with 17 points.
“We shot the ball well tonight,” Casey said. “I’m just looking forward to the postseason. We’re doing really good right now.”
To head coach Matt Beshear, the defense led to the win.
“We set the tone defensively,” Beshear said. “I think this was one of our better defensive games.”
The Maroons got off to a strong start with a 19-3 run in the first 4:15 of play. North maintained the lead at the end of the first quarter 28-10.
Even though the Aces were able to put up 16 points in the second quarter, North countered with 20 as they went into the locker room with a 48-26 lead.
North started the second half with a 14-0 run capped off with a three-pointer by Kenny White as he made it 62-26 with five minutes remaining in the third, starting the running clock. By the time the third quarter ended, Madisonville extended their lead to 71-30.
With the starters getting a rest on the bench for North, the Maroons went on a final 10-9 run to seal the victory.
Along with Casey’s 17 points, KeShawn Stone followed with 16. Kenny White ended his night with 15 points, and Marquise Parker contributed 12 points.
The Maroons will host Caldwell County on Friday night for a 7th District matchup.
The Maroons are currently in the top seed for the district.
“We don’t take anybody for granted,” Casey said. “I have the mindset that we’re going to work hard and get the win every time I go out on the court.”
The Maroons and Tigers will be the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader at Maroon Gym starting at 6 p.m.
