As expected, Chris Dickerson took a commanding eight-shot lead in the Madisonville Open disc golf tournament shooting a course record at Mahr Park Arboretum with a 15-under par 54 in extraordinarily difficult conditions.
While the temperature was ideal, the northern wind was anything but with gusts of over 25 m.p.h. The other pre-tournament notable, Emerson Keith, is alone in third place after shooting six-under par 63.
Tied for second place at 7-under par are Isaac Marrs and Luke Samson, a 26-year old ex-baseball pitcher from Mundelein, Illinois.
Samson was paired with Zach Arlinghaus, from Edgewood, Kentucky, and two other professional players. A comparison of these two players illustrates what makes disc golf appealing. Samson is 6’5” and — for all intents and purposes — could play any sport he chose.
Arlinghaus, a 17-year-old high school senior, played many sports growing up including basketball, baseball and soccer. He is not quite 6 feet tall. And it appears he’s somewhat of a disc golf prodigy. He finished 3rd in the 13 and under Disc Golf World Championships in 2015. After coming very close to winning in the two prior years, Arlinghaus won the 2019 disc golf Junior World Championships (MJ18). It was obvious to the spectators that this young man has been blessed with talent. He throws with either hand and does so with complete ease.
Arlinghaus jumped out early in the round this afternoon gaining a two-stroke lead on Samson by the fifth hole. An errant approach shot on eight caused Arlinghaus’ first bogey while Samson birdied.
The ninth hole produced a birdie by Samson and a double bogey for Arlinghaus as his par put turned into a roller that didn’t stop until it was some 40 feet beneath the hole. The two played relatively even the remainder of the round that saw Samson tie for 2nd and Arlinghaus standing alone in 5th place. Had it not been for errant drives on two and 15, and a few missed putts, Samson could have made the race for first much closer.
Dickerson was, however, untouchable today. He only made two fours in the round. The other 16 scores were 3’s and 2’s which included eagles on the two par 5’s. Hole number 15 is an 835 foot uphill challenge that only saw two eagles today, from Dickerson and Arlinghaus. Justin McCain, from Joelton, Tennessee, carded a hole in one today on the 11th hole (330 feet). Two-time defending champion Sam Lee shot two-under today, while Owensboro pro Dutch Napier carded a one under.
The Madisonville contingent was led by Skyler Hibbs, who shot a three-over 72 at Mahr. Rod Rhew came in at seven over 76, Dan Garland shot 13-over 82, Rob Saint shot 11-over 80 and Joe Rose shot a two-under 62 at the City Park.
Play gets underway tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the City Park and Mahr Park. The Open Division will tee off at 11:30 a.m. through 12:45 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.