Madisonville North Hopkins extended their winning streak to six games as they handed Dawson Springs an 89-62 setback on the road Tuesday. The Maroons are now 6-0 in 7th District play.
“I thought we shared the ball very well,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “Defensively, we were aggressive a little bit. The last four or five games, we’ve been doing a good job of keeping guys out of the paint and making them take tough 2s.”
North was led by Kale Gaither and Ashton Gaines, who each finished with 21 points.
“They’re starting to get in a little rhythm,” Newton said. “That’s the third game in a row that Ashton shot the ball very well, and he’s starting to rebound it better, too. Kale is finding his groove, and he’s got confidence in his teammates. Both of those guys played very well offensively.”
Meanwhile for Dawson, their woes continued as they fall to 0-12 overall. The Panthers were led by Landon Pace, Rett Neiters and Dylan Skinner — who each tossed in 16 points.
“We’re still trying to feel each other out and understand how important it is to move the basketball,” said interim head coach Charlie Pace. “If we do that, then we can get more balanced offensively and not just rely on one guy.”
North (11-4) stumbled a little bit out of the gate as the Panthers started the game with a 5-2 run in the first minute of play. Newton decided to make a hockey-style line change to make a point to his starters.
“We didn’t have focus during the warmup, and we addressed it pregame and before the opening in-bound,” Newton said. “This is only our 15th game together — with no summer ball or preseason — so we’re still figuring each other out. I didn’t like our focus at the start so I pulled those guys off the court, and I liked what I saw with the five I put in there. JT Witherspoon did a really nice job early steadying the boat for us, and I thought that second unit I brought in did a good job.”
Despite the adjustments, Dawson managed to hold onto a 22-20 lead.
North opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run in the first three minutes to go up 29-22 and grew the lead to 45-30 by halftime.
A 23-19 edge in the third period made it 68-49 going into the final eight minutes as the Maroons cruised to the victory.
With North undefeated in the district and Dawson winless, these two teams will face off in the first round of the 7th District Tournament in Caldwell County in less than two weeks.
“We did talk about that this will be the first team we face in the postseason,” Newton said. “They’re going to come out and give us everything they’ve got. We didn’t have the focus at the start so that’s why I was doing those line changes so I could find a group of guys that could take Dawson seriously.”
Ahead of their next meeting with North, Dawson will try to finish out this rough season strong.
“We’re trying to counteract their length and athleticism,” Pace said. “We’ve got to do a better job on getting out on shooters, closing gaps and rebounding. We’ve got to limit their possessions as much as we can.”
Dawson will host another district opponent on Thursday when Hopkins County Central comes to town while Madisonville will be on the road again at Christian County.
Madisonville North Hopkins (11-4) 20 25 23 21 — 89
Gaither 21; Gaines 21; Frazier 8; Tow 8; Witherspoon 7; Cheirs 7; Clauss 7; Cline 3; Walker 3; Parish 2; MacAdoo 2
Dawson Springs (0-12) 22 8 19 13 — 62
Pace 16; Nieters 16; Skinner 16; McKnight 9; Bullock 5
