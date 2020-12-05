The big sports news as we close out 2020 is the development of a new sports facility in an old location.
The Grapevine Lake Park is in the southeast section of Madisonville. The park is 188 acres, which includes a fishing lake with a boat ramp for non-gasoline boats and currently has eight miles of mountain bike trails.
At the end of 2020, we are seeing plans to develop the park further by putting in world class mountain bike trails to make this facility — coupled with the City Park located off of Park and McCoy avenues — a mountain bike destination.
I have talked to several people in the community and a question often asked is, “What exactly is a mountain bike trail and why do we need it in Hopkins County?”
Mountain biking is a sport which obviously involves bicycles. However, it is typically an off-road bicycle that goes over rougher outdoor terrain. The bikes that are used in this recreational and sometimes competitive sport usually have larger and wider tires and typically have a stronger frame than you see on bicycles on the road.
To answer the first question about a mountain bike trail at the Grapevine Lake area, you have to understand we already have a bike trail. I was out at the Grapevine Lake area three weeks ago and saw the parking lot across from the Grapevine Fire Department on a Saturday filled to capacity by people using the trails in the park.
The current trails — which are approximately four miles long — are good for local recreational use. These trails have quite a history in and of themselves as they were originally used by motorcyclists and four-wheelers.
Over the years, a group of local bikers developed the trail system that you see now under the leadership of Kenny Capps, who was assisted by many others, including Jason Rickard, Kent Stanley and David Hack.
The development you will be seeing in 2021 and going forward, however, makes Grapevine Lake Park a mountain bike venue that will be unique in this part of the country and will be one that can draw mountain bike families to visit Hopkins County for the sole purpose of using this facility.
However, to really understand the current proposal, you have to give credit where credit is due. One of the masterminds of the current expansion is James Leslie Seargent, a native of Madisonville, who moved back to the community and is a vocal advocate of the development of Madisonville and Hopkins County as a mountain bike destination.
Seargent is active in the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association — a nonprofit organization that will help to support the Grapevine Park with events, planning and volunteer labor.
“The Grapevine Lake trail projects will be a gateway for the citizens of Madisonville to experience the outdoors in a different way than most parks in Hopkins County,” Seargent said. “The plan is to create a natural surface trail system that will be fitting for hikers and bikers alike. The new trails will be the only ones like it in western Kentucky. It will be a great place for beginners getting started and experienced riders to get a quick workout.”
Seargent points out that not all of the persons on the trail will be into competitive racing as there can be people who use the mountain bike trails for pure recreational riding, hiking or running.
If the competitive part of the sport is what interests you, in 2021 the plans will be to have different activities including a time trial which will test you on how fast you can complete the five mile loop and will be divided into different bike types and different age groups. There will also be a 2021 head-to-head competition again in different distances from eight to 12 miles.
The development of Grapevine’s mountain bike trails will also tie into the current City Park. The plans are for the City of Madisonville to construct a bridge or an at-grade crossing over the Paducah and Louisville Railroad that currently separates the two parks.
The proposed Grapevine Lake trail system will include different trails for different levels of riders. The proposed “blue loop” will be 3.7 miles and will be designed for beginning riders.
The “red loop” will be 4.3 miles and will be designed for intermediate single track riders. There will be additional trails developed that will be for races and expert riders. In addition, there will be walking areas for hikers, joggers or runners.
Karen Tapp is another local advocate of the trail system as she has been part of a family who has been a part of mountain biking for several years.
“We have traveled as a family for many years and vacation spots are typically where there are mountain bike trails,” Tapp said. “This allows us to hike or bike and my husband, Scott, is still an avid mountain biker.”
“For Thanksgiving weekend, we took a short vacation to Georgia and we were able to hike and bike on the mountain bike trails,” Tapp said. “It would be a real asset to Hopkins County to have such a facility here.”
Local tourism executives have studied the development of this mountain bike trail system and believe it can be an addition to what we already have as a county for tourist and local use.
I have said numerous times, when it comes to the development of tourist locations here, we have to develop our own tourist destinations with unique venues such as our archery complex. We are not blessed with professional sporting teams, high level college athletics or natural made recreational activities such as Mammoth Cave or beaches. However, we can develop our own recreational tourism attractions.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
