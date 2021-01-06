Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Union County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Calloway County- 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs vs. Crittenden County- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Butler County- 7:30 p.m.

