The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers (0-1) started their season a week later than most programs in the state with a 55-18 setback to Trigg County (1-3) at home on Monday.
“It boils down to lack of conditioning,” head coach Amanda Scott said. “We’re so tired running down the court that there isn’t enough energy to spend on rebounding. I was aware that was going to be an issue because we haven’t had a practice game to see where the weaknesses are, but now we do.”
The Lady Panthers were led by Gracie Harper who had seven points to her credit followed by Macy Drennan with six points. Amber Putman and Abby Ward each contributed two points and Madelyn Huddleston rounded out the scoring with one point.
“This is a learning experience,” Scott said. “We are totally different from last year and we’re adjusting. With the lack of practice time, new people who don’t know the offense. We have a million and one things to work on and not enough time to work on them. We’re going to take what we learned tonight and work on it for the next game.”
Dawson struggled to get a basket in the early going as Trigg led 15-2 four minutes into the game and extended their lead to 21-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Trigg limited the Lady Panthers to only two points in the second quarter as they went into halftime with a 35-9 edge.
The Lady Wildcats went into the fourth quarter leading 49-12 as they bled out the running clock in the final eight minutes to take their first win of the young season.
The one positive from Monday’s contest for Dawson was their ability to draw fouls and get to the free throw line, where they went eight-for-14 and were able to get in the bonus in the third quarter.
“We haven’t really worked on our 2-2-1 press, but it was working, and we were generating turnovers,” Scott said. “Defense is going to generate out offense and that’s the big thing we’re going to be working on.”
Dawson’s next scheduled game will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madisonville North Hopkins.
