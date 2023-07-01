Despite their 11 hits, the Madisonville Miners fell short to the Henderson Flash on Wednesday and had a close game loss to the Paducah Chiefs Thursday evening, giving them their 14th loss of the season.
Henderson came out on top 9-4, outhitting Madisonville by two.
The Miners showed up at the plate and have been offensively on fire, now they just need to pick up their defensive game, according to Coach Campbell.
“We had a lot of momentum,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “We let it slip away in the ninth. Wednesday night was promising for the rest of the season, the crowd was a huge factor in how competitive we were going into the last inning. They kept our guys up and energetic throughout the game.”
Catcher Christian Kallaher rocked a homer in the seventh, and shortstop Jace Parnin went yard in the fifth. Collecting 11 hits as a team, Jack Robinson, Kade Hinton, and Parnin all had multiple hits.
From the mound, Reid Gongwer got the L, giving up two runs on four hits in his six innings pitched. Gongwer did strike out four.
Thursday night the Miners lost by one in the low-scoring game, 3-2.
The Chiefs and Miners both looked strong defensively. Pitcher Schon Pespisa suffered the loss for the Miners, giving up ten hits over eight innings. Pespisa struck out five and only walked one.
“I know it’s another loss, but Schon pitched probably the best game we’ve had all year,” Coach Campbell said. “He only walked one guy in eight innings and threw competitive baseball. We barreled the ball every inning.”
Offensively the Miners totaled ten from the plate. Connor O’Connell, Jack Robinson, and Christian Kallaher each had multiple hits.
“We managed to get ten hits and hit the ball hard, just right at guys. We are starting to click again. Can’t wait for the rest of the season.”
The Miners’ errorless game and strong bats were not enough to come out victorious against the Chiefs, but Coach Campbell liked what he saw and is confident in the rest of the season.
