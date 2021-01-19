The Madisonville Lady Maroons had to wait two weeks longer to start their season than most local teams, and the lack of game experience seemed evident in Monday night’s 55-28 home setback to Union County.
North had a starting lineup with very little varsity experience with Camryn LaGrange recovering from ACL surgery and Amari Lovan sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Kara Franklin was the only returning starter.
“It was great to be back on the floor,” head coach Jeff Duvall said. “Defensively, I thought we were decent. Offensively, I thought we did terrible. We had way too many turnovers. There’s a lot of variables going into this. We didn’t do anything for two weeks, couldn’t practice Thursday, Friday or Saturday and Amari is out until Thursday.
“We started four girls that had zero varsity experience,” he said. “We passed up a lot of shots that we should’ve taken. Maybe our conditioning was a little laxed, but I told them that it’s a marathon and not a sprint.”
Out of those four inexperienced starters, freshman Destiny Whitsell led the scoring with 10 points.
“We need to get Destiny more involved in the middle,” Duvall said. “She’s a slasher and a cutter. She can get to the rim if she wants to. She was a little tired tonight with no varsity experience before this game, but she’s a freshman and put up 10 points tonight.”
The Bravettes had control of the game from the beginning as they went up 17-6 after the first eight minutes and went into halftime with a 34-14 advantage.
With turnovers being an issue for Duvall, fouls were also part of the problem for the Lady Maroons as Franklin already committed three fouls in the first half.
“We didn’t rebound well,” Duvall said. “They got a lot of second chances. We’re kind of small in the guard position since we don’t have Cam muscling her way to the basket. Amari well help us out with the boards when she gets back.”
Not much changed after halftime as the Bravettes led 42-23 going into the fourth quarter.
North will have a quick turnaround as they face 7th District foe Dawson Springs at home tonight. Much like Madisonville, Dawson is also a young team that lost a lot of key pieces from last year.
“We’re going to try to eliminate some of the turnovers (tonight),” Duvall said. “Maybe look in the post a little more, and we’ll get some more open shots. They’re going to take those open shots and if they don’t, they’re going to come sit by me. I’m probably the only coach in the world that says if you don’t shoot, you’re coming out.”
Tonight’s game starts begins at 6 p.m. in Madisonville.
Union County17 17 8 13 — 55
M. Hagan 10; R. Hagan 10; Mackey 10; Morru 8; Roberson 8; Beaven 5; Jenkins 2; Gough 2
Madisonville North Hopkins6 8 9 5 — 28
Whitsell 10; Franklin 6; Barber 4; Sword 3; Hallum 2; Carman 2
