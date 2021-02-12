The ice storm that hit Hopkins County and western Kentucky Wednesday has impacted all sporting events for local schools as games scheduled for Thursday were called off by early morning.
The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons were scheduled to host the E-gals from Apollo, while the Dawson Springs girls were going to travel up to Owensboro to play a make-up game against the Lady Red Devils on Wednesday.
The Maroons’ boys team had a scheduled road trip to Ohio County, but that contest was officially called off on Thursday morning along with all practices for North athletics.
On Thursday afternoon, Hopkins County Central canceled their girls basketball games against McLean County tonight and against Caldwell County Saturday.
The rest of the games scheduled for tonight are up in the air as the North boys basketball team penciled in Henderson County to come to town, but the Colonels will not play if they do not have in-person classes today.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to travel down to Hopkinsville to play Christian County at 7:30 p.m. tonight. That game was still on as of Thursday afternoon.
As for Saturday, Dawson Springs’ boys are traveling to Todd County Central, while the Lady Panthers travel to Ballard Memorial. Both of those games had not been canceled by press deadline.
