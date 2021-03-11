It’s not too late to sign up for YAA baseball and softball this year as there’s two more weekends for parents to get their children involved.
Signups will be held at the mall this weekend and next weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tryouts will be held March 29 through April 3 and the spring season will run from May 3 through June 11. The fall season will be played Sept. 7 until Oct. 1. Both seasons are 10 games.
Cost is $65 per child, but the price gets reduced if more than one child per household signs up.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.