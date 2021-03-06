The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons (12-4) picked up their seventh win in a row on the road Thursday at Christian County, while the Lady Panthers of Dawson Springs improved to 2-10 for the season with a win at Community Christian in Paducah.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 57, Christian County 39: Kale Gaither led the offense with 15 points while Ashton Gaines and Brytton Walker contributed 11 points respectively for the Maroons.
North is 7-1 since returning to the floor after the ice and snow storms that shut everything down for two weeks.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 63, Community Christian (Paducah) 50: Four Lady Panthers were in double figures on Thursday as Dawson won for the second time in three games.
Abby Ward recorded a team-leading 18 points, while Gracie Harper tossed in 16 points. Macy Drennon contributed 13 points and Maddie Huddleston recorded 10 points. Dawson will also be back in action today with a 12 p.m. contest at home against Ballard Memorial.
