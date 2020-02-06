Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

A few rain showers early changing to a few snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.