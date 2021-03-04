Earlier this week, Jim Hicks resigned as head coach of the Dawson Springs boys basketball program following an 0-10 start to the season.
Hicks had served as head coach for the past two seasons, but said he doesn’t have any regrets with his decision to abruptly step away.
“I did resign, but I did not want to quit on those kids,” Hicks said. “I’ve done nothing wrong, I’ve felt a lot of emotions since I’ve resigned. I’d like to thank Principal (Jennifer) Ward, Rhonda Simpson (athletic director) and Lori Wooton the guidance councilor, for all their help during my time at Dawson. But now it’s time to move on.”
Hicks took over for Chad Burgett prior to the 2019-20 season and the Panthers went 13-18 a year ago.
Going into this season, Dawson faced many of the same hurdles as teams across the country have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hicks said he did everything he could to make sure they had a 2020-21 season.
“I really care for these kids,” Hicks said. “I would go above and beyond for them. I visited their homes, made sure their grades were up so we could have a team on the court this season.”
Hicks received some recent criticism from Dawson fans after sending a player to the locker room after the player lost his temper on the bench during a game at Madisonville North Hopkins last week.
“I was given a hard time for what happened at the Madisonville game,” Hicks said. “I talked to the coaches there after the game, and they told me that I did the right thing. They would’ve done the same if a player acted up like that.”
For the remainder of the season, assistant coach Charlie Pace will serve as interim head coach.
“It’s been a difficult transition for everybody involved,” Pace said “Ultimately, we’ve got to do what’s best for these kids and the team. I’m just stepping and carrying on all the hard work that Jim put in and do the best I can to bring a little more stability to what otherwise has been a chaotic season.”
Hicks said he harbors no hard feelings towards the people of Dawson Springs and he hopes nothing but the best for the kids going forward.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.