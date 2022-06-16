As PGA players were getting ready to start the US Open in Massachusetts, local golfers had their eye set on a different course on Wednesday as the Go Junior Golf Series competed at the Henderson Country Club .
Once again Hopkins County youth golfers didn’t let us down, turning in solid performances all around.
Girls 8 — Under (3-holes)
Addelyn Tucker 19, Scarlett Sharber 24
Boys 8 — Under (3-holes)
Jessiah Bottoms 16, Jaxson Crook 17
9-10 Girls (6-holes)
Harper Frizzell 32
Boys 9 — 10 (6-holes)
Will Burden 29, Cade Williams 36
NINE-HOLE DIVISIONS 11-12 Girls
Reagan Ramsey 60, Marlee McGaw 63
NINE-HOLE DIVISIONS 13-15 Boys
Treyson Raymer
